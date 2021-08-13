Advertisement

Astronomy center at the University of Maine relaunched with new name

Versant Power Astronomy Center
Versant Power Astronomy Center(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The astronomy center at the University of Maine has been renamed and relaunched as the Versant Power Astronomy Center.

It opened to the public in 2014 as the Emera Astronomy Center.

Programs offered range from astronomy to biology, engineering, music, and theatre.

An anonymous donor has provided nearly 3.5 million dollars in support of the center over the years.

John Flynn, president of Versant Power says they’re proud to have their name attached to the facility.

”We believe that if educational resources are available to meet people’s needs, their possibilities can become their futures.”

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy highlighted the University’s commitment to STEAM education. “A focus on bringing science and bringing excitement and inspiration to all ages to explore their universe from atoms to galaxies and even beyond.”

Special planetarium programming will be on offer over the weekend.

That schedule and more information can be found at astro.umaine.edu

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Fatal crash in Pembroke
Waterboro man charged with manslaughter
Maine man charged in crash that killed man, 12-year-old boy waiting outside restaurant
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Maine delegation wants 207 to stay state’s only area code
Stolen catalytic converters seized by Maine State Police.
Police seize 1,000 catalytic converters stolen from Maine vehicles
Maine DEP initiates process to suspend approval of NECEC power corridor
Several Belfast organizations are banding together to help area veterans Saturday.
Chicken BBQ in Belfast to benefit area veterans Saturday