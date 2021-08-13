Another Warm & Humid Night. Storms Possible Saturday, Less Humid Sunday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another warm & humid night on the way. Lows will drop into the upper 60s & low 70s with dew points that will be very similar. Very uncomfortable sleeping weather unless you have the A/C running. Some fog is expected to develop across coastal areas and over Downeast.

A cold front will move through the region on Saturday. Ahead of the front, a few scattered showers & storms will be possible. By midday, the front will start of move into the west and north and will progress eastwards through the afternoon. Storms will arrive over parts of central & eastern Maine by about 3 PM (coinciding with max daytime heating). With a hot & humid airmass in place in front of the front, there will be the chance of a few strong to severe storms. Best window will be from 3-6 pm with the main hazards being heavy rain & strong winds. Once the front clears, a much more comfortable and less humid airmass moves in. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s across the north and west with low to mid 80s over the central & east.

High pressure moves in for Sunday. This will bring cooler highs along with much more comfortable conditions. Highs will be very seasonable in the 70s & low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The surface high will remain in place for the first half of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. The humidity will start to creep back up by the second half of the week with the potential of some scattered showers by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Still warm & humid with lows dropping into the upper 60s & low 70s. Mostly clear skies with fog along the coast. Light and variable winds.

SATURDAY: Not as hot or as humid. Cold front will generate showers & storms especially by midday. A few will be strong to severe. Highs in the 70s to the north & west, low to mid 80s over the central & east. WSW wind around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Relief from the humidity. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity will climb slightly.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s along the coast and low to mid 80s inland.

