221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC

All but two of Maine's 16 counties are now under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

The latest information from the US CDC shows Waldo, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Washington counties have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

All other counties except for Kennebec and Sagadahoc have substantial levels.

Residents in counties with both high and substantial levels are being advised to wear masks while inside public settings.

The Maine CDC reported 221 new cases of coronavirus.

Another Mainer died with the virus, a resident from Aroostook County.

Penobscot County shows 54 newly recorded cases. Waldo with 21. Piscataquis recording 11 new cases and Knox 7.

Meanwhile, 2,335 new vaccinations were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

61.35% of eligible Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

