2 teens injured in crash on Maine Turnpike, police say

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) — Maine State Police said two teens were injured in a crash Friday morning on the Maine Turnpike in Gray.

The crash was reported near mile marker 66 just before 7:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of the car, a teen from Minnesota who only had a learner’s permit, was attempting to change lanes and did not see another vehicle.

The teen jerked the wheel to avoid hitting the car and lost control. Police said the car went off the highway and rolled over several times.

The teen driver was thrown from the car, police said, and the car landed on the lower half of her body.

She was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland where was listed in critical condition.

Police said the passenger, a Lewiston teen, also with only a learner’s permit, suffered a cut to her head in the crash and was being treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Maine State law requires that an operator of a vehicle who holds a permit only must have a licensed driver that’s at least 20 years of age, with more than 2 years of experience, holding a valid license, sitting in the front passenger seat, and not impaired.

