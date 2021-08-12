Advertisement

Yellow Tulip Project helps Maine students transition back to classroom

The hope is that the kits will help reduce the anxiety and stress of going back to school.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Mainers are helping children transition back to the classroom this fall.

Volunteers with the Tulip Project helped pack care kits for students that include a journal, advice about self-care and other items.

“Anytime going back into a school year can be intimidating and nerve-racking, but especially during these pandemic times, so we want to help people understand that it’s OK to take time for yourself, it’s OK to write in a journal,” said Julia Hanson, of the Yellow Tulip Project.

The Yellow Tulip Project is a nonprofit that specializes in mental health.

The group teamed up with UNUM to help assemble and distribute the kits.

YELLOW TULIP
