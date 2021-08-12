Yellow Tulip Project helps Maine students transition back to classroom

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Mainers are helping children transition back to the classroom this fall.

Volunteers with the Tulip Project helped pack care kits for students that include a journal, advice about self-care and other items.

The hope is that the kits will help reduce the anxiety and stress of going back to school.

“Anytime going back into a school year can be intimidating and nerve-racking, but especially during these pandemic times, so we want to help people understand that it’s OK to take time for yourself, it’s OK to write in a journal,” said Julia Hanson, of the Yellow Tulip Project.

The Yellow Tulip Project is a nonprofit that specializes in mental health.

The group teamed up with UNUM to help assemble and distribute the kits.

