Woman taken to hospital after crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman is in the hospital after a dump truck crashed into her minivan in Hermon while her two kids were inside.

The children were not hurt.

Deputies say the woman was driving on Route 2 around 9 o’clock Thursday morning.

We’re told the driver of the dump truck was at the stop sign on Annis Road, pulled out on to Route 2 and slammed into the minivan.

The minivan then ran into a pick up truck.

“This intersection has a high rate of crashes at certain times of the year, so people need to pay more attention,” said Deputy Travis Morse.

We’re told the woman’s injuries are not life threatening.

No one else was hurt

Authorities checked out the dump truck to make sure it was in legal working order and inspected.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.