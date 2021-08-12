Together Place Recovery Center working to beautify Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor recovery center is working to beautify parts of the city on Thursday.

Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center will be creating and maintaining new flower and vegetable gardens, and cleaning up around First, Second and Third Streets starting at 10 a.m.

When Together Place ran a similar clean-up event in June, they removed more than 300 needles and other litter around the area, including Second Street Park.

Bangor has the highest number of overdoses of any Maine city. Together Place is a resource for people with substance use and mental health diagnoses that encourages recovery through service.

“How can we help our members be empowered by the experience of recovery? A key part of that experience is working with the community,” said executive director Sean Faircloth.

“When I started my recovery journey, volunteering is what gave me a sense of belonging, a purpose,” said Crystal Babcock, who works in community outreach and peer support at Together Place. “I remember when I was in the community, I felt invisible. As I got involved and volunteered, it gave me a sense of belonging.”

Thursday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year, but Together Place is combating that by offering an ice cream social after the work is done.

