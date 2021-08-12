Advertisement

Northern Light Health’s Dr. Jarvis expresses concern in growing COVID cases

Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amid rising COVID cases, Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health is once again urging people to get vaccinated.

He says the overwhelming majority of COVID cases right now are unvaccinated people.

We’re told Northern Light currently has 21 patients in their system with COVID and one being cared for by Home Care and Hospice.

Jarvis says as we start to think about heading back to school, we are starting to see more children hospitalized with the virus across the country.

”So when that discussion comes down to which is safer, wearing a mask or not or what the consequences of wearing a mask are, I can assure you that any child that has to be in intensive care is going to experience more trauma than a mask would ever cause,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says he wants Maine to remain the safe state that it has been throughout most of the pandemic.

Before Governor Mills’ announcement today requiring all health care workers to get vaccinated, Northern Light had already announced mandatory vaccinations for its staff.

Jarvis says he thinks healthcare workers can serve as role models in getting vaccinated.

