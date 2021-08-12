Advertisement

More Dangerous Heat & Humidity Friday. Relief Coming.

By Curt Olson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously hot conditions continue across the region. Some showers & t-storms have started to pop up over parts of northern & western Maine. These areas will see the best chance of storms this evening. Humid conditions continue overnight with dew points staying in the upper 60s & low 70s and lows that will be about the same. Fog is expected to develop along coastal areas and especially Downeast. 

Some patchy fog along the coastline for Friday morning. This will not last long as all the sunshine will help to burn it off pretty quick. Rest of the day will be hot & humid with highs that will be slightly warmer than Thursday. Inland areas again headed for the low 90s with coastal areas in the 80s. The humidity will not be as high, but still expect dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. This will result in heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Because of the dangerous heat & humidity, Friday will be another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring showers & thunderstorms along with helping to break the heat & humidity. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the 70s & 80s along with dew points in the 60s. Relief from the heat & humidity arrives on Sunday as an area of high pressure builds in. This will stay in place through the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms to the west & north. Warm & humid with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Hot & humid conditions continue. Inland highs will be well into the 80s and low 90s. Heat indices with be in the low 90s. Isolated showers & storms possible during the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Not as hot or as humid. Cold front will generate showers & storms especially by midday. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Relief from the humidity. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity will climb slightly.

