Maine man charged in crash that killed man, 12-year-old boy waiting outside restaurant

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine man has been charged in connection with a crash last month that killed a man and a 12-year-old boy.

Charles Stoddard, 64, of Waterboro, is facing two counts of manslaughter.

The York County Sheriff’s Department said Stoddard was driving a vehicle on July 31 that went off Route 5 in Waterboro and hit Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke Stephenson, 12, both of Waterboro as they sat outside the Cozi Corner Café.

Deputies said Stoddard’s vehicle then struck a pickup truck that was leaving the parking lot.

Schepis and Stephenson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Stoddard was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

Additional charges, including aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence causing a fatality and drug possession, are expected, officials said.

Stoddard is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

