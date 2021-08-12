Advertisement

Maine DOL extends deadline for ‘Back to Work’ grant

The new deadline is now Friday, August 20.
The new deadline is now Friday, August 20.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGSUTA, Maine (WABI) - 386 businesses are taking part in the state’s Back to Work incentive program, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

The latest data shows more than 400 employees are eligible for up to 15-hundred dollars.

They must be hired between June 15th and July 25th of this year and complete at least 8 weeks at their new job.

Meanwhile, the state is giving businesses more time to apply for the grant money.

The original deadline to file an application was last Friday.

Now, it is next Friday, August 20th.

The Back to Work program was launched last month to provide businesses with a tool to attract more workers.

More information on the Back to Work program, including access to the application and detailed eligibility requirements, can be found on the links below: https://www.maine.gov/covid19/back-to-work-grants

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts
Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
Family thanks community in the wake of the death of 9-year-old Bryan Totman
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Rocket was found safe inside a trap
Rocket the lost dog found in Orono

Latest News

The hope is that the kits will help reduce the anxiety and stress of going back to school.
Yellow Tulip Project helps Maine students transition back to classroom
Fatal crash in Pembroke
Maine Maritime Cadets return home from training cruise as school’s program returns to normal
YELLOW TULIP
YELLOW TULIP