Advertisement

Maine Community College System to require COVID-19 vaccination for students

EMCC in Bangor
EMCC in Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Community College System announced on Thursday that it will require all students be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The MCCS Board of Trustees approved the mandate on Thursday due to the surge in cases attributed to the delta variant.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students has been our top priority throughout the pandemic. The latest information about the delta variant makes it clear we must require vaccinations to keep our community as safe as possible,” MCCS President David Daigler said in a statement.

Students must show proof of vaccination before attending their first in-person class and proof of a second dose no later than 30 days from the date of their first in-person class.

Officials said students who have only had their first shot when classes begin must provide proof of the second shot no later than 30 days after the date of the first dose.

The first fall semester begins August 30th.

Currently, masks are required indoors at Maine’s community colleges.

Officials said the mask mandate will remain in place, even for vaccinated students.

Students who are fully remote and will not be entering campus buildings for any purpose will not need proof of vaccination.

Approximately 45% of courses are being delivered remotely this fall.

The Maine Community College System is joining a growing list of schools requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, including the University of Maine System, the University of New England, Bowdoin College, Bates College, Thomas College and Maine Maritime Academy.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts
Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
Family thanks community in the wake of the death of 9-year-old Bryan Totman
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman battling ALS shares experience with ‘broken heart syndrome’
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Latest News

Crash on Route 2 in Hermon Thursday morning
Woman taken to hospital after crash in Hermon
(AP)
$10M grant to help Maine businesses near US-Canada border
The action would allow Nordic Aquafarms to build pipeline for a fish farm.
Belfast City Council holding meeting regarding Eminent Domain for fish farm
This Saturday is the 30th annual Forest Heritage Days in Greenville.
Forest Heritage Days makes a comeback this Saturday in Greenville