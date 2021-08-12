Maine Community College System to require COVID-19 vaccination for students

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Community College System announced on Thursday that it will require all students be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The MCCS Board of Trustees approved the mandate on Thursday due to the surge in cases attributed to the delta variant.

“The safety of our faculty, staff and students has been our top priority throughout the pandemic. The latest information about the delta variant makes it clear we must require vaccinations to keep our community as safe as possible,” MCCS President David Daigler said in a statement.

Students must show proof of vaccination before attending their first in-person class and proof of a second dose no later than 30 days from the date of their first in-person class.

Officials said students who have only had their first shot when classes begin must provide proof of the second shot no later than 30 days after the date of the first dose.

The first fall semester begins August 30th.

Currently, masks are required indoors at Maine’s community colleges.

Officials said the mask mandate will remain in place, even for vaccinated students.

Students who are fully remote and will not be entering campus buildings for any purpose will not need proof of vaccination.

Approximately 45% of courses are being delivered remotely this fall.

The Maine Community College System is joining a growing list of schools requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, including the University of Maine System, the University of New England, Bowdoin College, Bates College, Thomas College and Maine Maritime Academy.

