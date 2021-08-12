Advertisement

Machias teens’ 10-mile bike ride to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

A Machias teen is continuing her mission of helping premature babies and their families. On August 28th, she'll ride 10 miles on her bike to help raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.(Wendy Schors)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Machias teen is continuing her mission of helping premature babies and their families.

15-year-old MacKenzie Schors was born 12 weeks premature.

She spent 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northern Light Eastern Medical Center.

Her twin sister, Megan, sadly, did not survive.

Growing up, MacKenzie has been passionate about giving back to the NICU and Children’s Miracle Network.

On August 28th, she and some of her closest friends will ride 10 miles on their bikes for her annual “MacKenzie’s Miles for Miracles” event which raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network.

Her goal is to raise $1,500.

This is her second year for the ride which almost didn’t happen after she tore her ACL last year and needed surgery.

After undergoing months of physical therapy, MacKenzie says she ready to get back on her bike.

“It really just warms my heart to see how the support that I give to people impacts them, and it just makes me really happy to see them happy, and to give people hope, especially with the fundraisers I do for the NICU. I feel like it just makes the parents really hopeful and makes me happy,” said Schors.

In addition to the ride, MacKenzie will be holding a benefit Back to School Yard Sale Saturday, August 14th starting at 8 a.m.

The goal is to help local families find affordable school clothes and supplies.

The yard sale will be held in the community room of Machias Savings Bank on Center Street.

Just 10 days until MacKenzie’s Benefit Back to School Yard Sale. Several people have asked if it is too late to donate...

Posted by Wendy Schors on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

