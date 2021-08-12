Greater Bangor Habitat for Humanity dedicates newest house to family of six

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After three years in the making, a family in Bangor is one step closer to their forever home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“When we first found out we had been selected to partner with them and actually get the home, it was a pretty exciting day. I went downstairs and told the kids, and there was a lot of yelling and dancing around, and some happy tears,” said Allison Parker.

For Parker, owning a home and providing more space for her five kids has always been a goal.

Greater Bangor Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Rebecca Kirk says they’re helping meet those goals by being the bridge between the family that is almost able to get a home and finally getting one.

“The adults in the family have to give 200 sweat equity hours, so Allison has been painting and sanding and picking out flooring and doing all the things. She has been literally building this home with her children,” Kirk said.

This is the 26th home build for the Greater Bangor Habitat for Humanity, but with a pandemic and the cost of lumber, Kirk says the road to completion has been a bit bumpy.

“So we took the budget we had and we just put it in the corner, and we just didn’t talk about that throughout the project. We are very blessed that we have great subcontractor partners in the community. We worked really closely with all the lumber providers just to make this a possible project,” Kirk said.

Parker says she’s happy her kids will get to stay in the Bangor School System and have a bit more space as they get older.

She says they’ve learned lots of valuable lessons throughout the home building process.

“My kids have learned the value of hard work and the dedication it takes to make something like this a reality,” Parker said.

Both Parker and Kirk say they have been amazed at the amount of community support throughout the project.

“The ability to have a safe, affordable place to live is a human right,” Kirk said.

“We’re just very humbled and blessed to have this opportunity,” Parker said.

For more information on how to donate, or inquire about a home you can visit the Habitat for Humanity website.

