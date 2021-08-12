Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Thursday Maine will require all health care workers to be fully vaccinated by October 1st.

Officials with the Maine CDC and DHHS say they are utilizing their authority under existing law to require certain vaccinations for people who work in health care settings.

Health care workers are defined as any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility, and intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities that is licensed by the State of Maine.

It also includes dental practices and EMS organizations.

The Mills Administration says this timeframe provides all of those impacted five weeks to get their needed shots so they will be considered fully vaccinated by October 1st.

