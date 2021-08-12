Advertisement

Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

Effective October 1st.
Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Thursday Maine will require all health care workers to be fully vaccinated by October 1st.

Officials with the Maine CDC and DHHS say they are utilizing their authority under existing law to require certain vaccinations for people who work in health care settings.

Health care workers are defined as any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility, and intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities that is licensed by the State of Maine.

It also includes dental practices and EMS organizations.

The Mills Administration says this timeframe provides all of those impacted five weeks to get their needed shots so they will be considered fully vaccinated by October 1st.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts
Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
Family thanks community in the wake of the death of 9-year-old Bryan Totman
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman battling ALS shares experience with ‘broken heart syndrome’

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
The hope is that the kits will help reduce the anxiety and stress of going back to school.
Yellow Tulip Project helps Maine students transition back to classroom
Fatal crash in Pembroke