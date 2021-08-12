Advertisement

Forest Heritage Days makes a comeback this Saturday in Greenville

This Saturday is the 30th annual Forest Heritage Days in Greenville.
This Saturday is the 30th annual Forest Heritage Days in Greenville.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday is the 30th annual Forest Heritage Days in Greenville.

The event is being condensed into a single day after not happening last year.

It highlights the forest products industry in Maine through different lumber competitions.

Folks are getting set up behind Greenville Consolidated School and can’t wait to bring back this day of fun.

”Well it’s really our opportunity to put a spotlight on what Mainers do. They work, live and recreate in the Maine woods, so we get to recognize forestry, wildlife, natural resources,” said Steve Pollis, Committee Planning Chair for Forest Heritage Days.

Events run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A link with full details on Saturday’s schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts
Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
Family thanks community in the wake of the death of 9-year-old Bryan Totman
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman battling ALS shares experience with ‘broken heart syndrome’
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Latest News

Despite the pandemic, Greenville saw a rush of tourism in the area last summer.
Despite pandemic, Greenville continues strong tourism boost for business
Cases continue to rise in Maine
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers