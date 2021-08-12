Forest Heritage Days makes a comeback this Saturday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday is the 30th annual Forest Heritage Days in Greenville.

The event is being condensed into a single day after not happening last year.

It highlights the forest products industry in Maine through different lumber competitions.

Folks are getting set up behind Greenville Consolidated School and can’t wait to bring back this day of fun.

”Well it’s really our opportunity to put a spotlight on what Mainers do. They work, live and recreate in the Maine woods, so we get to recognize forestry, wildlife, natural resources,” said Steve Pollis, Committee Planning Chair for Forest Heritage Days.

Events run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A link with full details on Saturday’s schedule can be found here.

