Advertisement

Fatal crash in Pembroke

Edmunds Township man killed in head on collision in Pembroke
(WDBJ7)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Pembroke Wednesday night killed one man and injured another.

According to Maine State Police, 58-year old Hardy Preston of Edmunds Township was driving on Ayers Junction Road.

A vehicle driven by 17-year old Russell Kirshman of Marion Township crossed the center line and hit Preston’s car head on.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m.

Preston died at the scene, according to Maine State Police. Kirshman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities believe distracted driving and driving too fast for conditions contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts
Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
Family thanks community in the wake of the death of 9-year-old Bryan Totman
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Rocket was found safe inside a trap
Rocket the lost dog found in Orono

Latest News

The hope is that the kits will help reduce the anxiety and stress of going back to school.
Yellow Tulip Project helps Maine students transition back to classroom
The new deadline is now Friday, August 20.
Maine DOL extends deadline for ‘Back to Work’ grant
Maine Maritime Cadets return home from training cruise as school’s program returns to normal
YELLOW TULIP
YELLOW TULIP