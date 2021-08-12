Advertisement

Despite pandemic, Greenville continues strong tourism boost for business

Despite the pandemic, Greenville saw a rush of tourism in the area last summer.
Despite the pandemic, Greenville saw a rush of tourism in the area last summer.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Despite the pandemic, Greenville saw a rush of tourism in the area last summer.

Some businesses owners say this year, it’s even greater.

“COVID actually helped Greenville as sad as that is. You know, you hate to benefit from something that was so tragic for so many people, but I think it really did make a big difference for us. I think we’re still just riding that wave,” said Cheri Goodspeed, Co-Owner of Kamp Kamp antique store.

“I think tourism is here to stay. It’s our new economy,” said Suzanne AuClair, Executive Director for the Moosehead Historical Society and Museum.

The streets and stores of Greenville are seeing much more foot traffic.

“This has been one of the most hectic and busy summers,” said Robin Streck, Dining Room Manager at Kelly’s Landing.

But despite the tourism boom, things like worker and product shortages are still negatively affecting businesses in the region.

“People trying to get workers to come in. It’s been quite difficult, so we have to shut off half the dining room sometimes because we can’t handle the whole place,” said Streck.

Kelly’s Landing says they have operated with half staff for most of the summer, and stores are having a hard time refilling their shelves.

“There’s nothing to buy. Everything’s been sold out. You can get a t-shirt that is not the color you want and not the product that you had before,” said Goodspeed.

Despite these challenges and a health pandemic, customers keep coming.

“Now that people have actually discovered Greenville, some may have never been up here, but because the pandemic made them come up, maybe it’ll be the start of something new,” said Streck.

“And I think that the pandemic helped to establish that in an odd way. But I don’t think that’s going to turn soft. I think we’re only going to have more people,” said AuClair.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts
Nine year old remembered following his tragic death
Family thanks community in the wake of the death of 9-year-old Bryan Totman
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman battling ALS shares experience with ‘broken heart syndrome’
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Latest News

This Saturday is the 30th annual Forest Heritage Days in Greenville.
Forest Heritage Days makes a comeback this Saturday in Greenville
Cases continue to rise in Maine
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers