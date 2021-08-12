Dangerous Heat & Humidity Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low clouds and fog will give us another gray and murky start to the day today. Skies are expected to brighten as the morning progresses thanks to more of southwest wind which will help to dry out some of the low-level moisture. The south/southwest wind will usher a hot and humid air mass into the region. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s to low 90s inland with dewpoints expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s on average. The combination of the heat and humidity will result in heat index values feeling like it’s in the mid-90s to near 100° for areas away from the coastline and for that reason, we have continued our FIRST ALERT for today. Coastal areas will be cooler due to the breeze off the water with highs likely reaching near or a little above 80° for many coastal locales. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening too mainly over northern and western parts of the state as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight hours with a few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly early as the disturbance moves through. Areas of fog will develop again tonight too. It will be a warm night with lows only dropping to the upper 60s to low 70s.

A hot and humid day ahead with temperatures expected to top off near or a little above 90° across areas away from the coast this afternoon. (WABI)

A very warm and very humid air mass moving into the region today will result in heat index values reaching the mid-90s to near 100° over inland locations. Take it easy today and stay hydrated! (WABI)

Friday will be a repeat performance and therefore, another FIRST ALERT DAY, with some low clouds and areas of fog possible to start the day then hazy sunshine, hot and humid by late morning through the afternoon. Highs will top off in the mid-80s to low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70° again resulting in high heat index values feeling like it’s in the mid to upper 90s for inland locales.

A cold front will cross the state during the day Saturday. The front will bring us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will still be a very warm and humid day but not as hot as the previous days thanks to more cloud cover and the showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Once the front clears the state later Saturday, the wind will shift to the west/northwest and usher a cooler and less humid air mass into the region for the second half of the weekend. High pressure will build into the area for Sunday bringing us a beautiful day. We’ll see sunshine, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. Highs on Sunday will top off in the 70s to near 80°. Monday looks fantastic as well with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Dew points will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s for the next few days. A cold front crossing the state Saturday will bring cooler and more comfortable air into the region by Sunday. (WABI)

Today: Low clouds and areas of fog early will give way to hazy sunshine, hot and humid conditions by late morning through the afternoon. Slight chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly over northern and western parts of the state. Highs between 82°-92°, coolest along the coast. Heat index values in the mid-90s to near 100° likely away from the coast. Light wind becoming south/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Lows between 67°-73°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Areas of fog early then hazy sunshine, hot and humid. Highs between 85°-93° Heat index values will again be in the mid-90s to near 100° away from the coast. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s to near 80°.

