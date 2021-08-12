COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announcement that health care workers will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by October comes as the state is seeing a steady rise in cases and hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, 67 people are in a hospital with coronavirus, 30 in the ICU.

After reporting more than 350 news cases over the weekend, Maine has had new case counts over 200 the last two days.

The head of the Maine CDC says the decision is about the overall safety of everyone in the state.

“To protect healthcare workers themselves,” said Dr Nirav Shah. “They’re on the front lines out there every single day. We want to make sure that when they come to work, they’re safe. Secondly, to make sure that those who are seeking health care themselves aren’t at risk for potentially getting COVID. And then of course, the third is to keep the healthcare system as a whole, intact as we experience more hospitalizations.”

Dr. Shah says the vast majority of cases in Maine are being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant and the best defense against it remains a coronavirus vaccination.

