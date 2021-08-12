Belfast City Council holding meeting regarding Eminent Domain for fish farm

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The City of Belfast is holding a meeting Thursday to make a decision on an important piece of land for the proposed Nordic Aquafarms salmon farm.

The city is pursuing eminent domain to end a legal battle over ownership of an intertidal zone.

If the action is approved, the city would be able to grant Nordic an easement to set up a pipeline to the bay.

The project has been controversial for the last three years.

City officials say the aquafarm will provide new revenue and jobs for the area, while opponents are concerned about discharge into Penobscot Bay and whether the city has a legal right to use eminent domain.

The council will hold a public hearing tonight before a possible vote.

The meeting starts at 6:30. Attendance is in-person and on Zoom.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.