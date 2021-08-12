Bangor opens cooling centers as heat, humidity carry into Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the hot weather continues, communities across the state are helping people beat the heat.

The city of Bangor opened up cooling centers Thursday.

The National Weather Service is reminding folks to stay hydrated, wear light colored clothing, and avoid strenuous activities outside.

We spoke with interim Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie who says they just want to make sure everyone stays safe today.

”What we’re really urging our employees, our residents, our visitors, if you can avoid extended periods of time outside, things can change very quickly. We’ll continue to evaluate if things change, but right now, we believe we’re gonna have these in place for the next two days. As we know the weather forecast continually changes and we’ll continue to monitor it” Laurie said.

Sprinklers at the Bangor Waterfront will be open Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The City’s public swimming pools are also an option.

The splash pad is open at the Bangor Housing Authority as well.

