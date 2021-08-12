239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Maine (WABI) - The latest information from the U.S. CDC shows Waldo County still considered to have high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

All other counties except for Franklin, Kennebec, and Sagadahoc are listed as having substantial levels.

Residents in counties with both high and substantial levels are being advised to wear masks while inside public settings.

Latest data on coronavirus cases and vaccinates from Maine (WABI TV)

Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

One was from Kennebec County, the other from York County.

The Maine CDC is reporting 239 new cases.

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Penobscot showing 64 newly recorded cases. Waldo and Kennebec with 16 each. 9 in Hancock, 8 in both Knox, Aroostook and Somerset counties. 7 new cases in Piscataquis County.

Meanwhile, 2,752 new vaccinations were administered according to the state’s dashboard.

61.27% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.