$10M grant to help Maine businesses near US-Canada border

(AP)
(AP)(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A $10 million grant program provided by the federal CARES Act will support Maine businesses and organizations near U.S.-Canada border crossings, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday.

The program also will help Maine charter transportation businesses statewide.

“Maine’s border businesses rely on tourism from our northern neighbors to make ends meet, but with the federal government’s unfortunate decision to extend the border closure, traffic from Canada will continue to be limited,” Mills said in a news release.

She said she hoped the grants would help sustain eligible businesses and urged the federal government to “safely open the border.”

Businesses eligible to apply include charter transportation, land and sea excursion and sightseeing, and port harbor businesses statewide and customer-facing businesses and organizations that are open to the public and within a 25-mile (40-kilometer) driving distance of a U.S.-Canada border crossing.

Businesses can apply through September13th.

Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday. The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to all Canadians making nonessential trips until at least August 21st, but the Biden administration is beginning to make plans for a phased reopening.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

