UMaine softball coach Mike Coutts leaving program for same position at Colorado School of Mines

Coutts will rejoin his wife Lynn in the Centennial, where she has worked as an athletic administrator for the University of Denver since 2019.
Coutts will be the head coach of the softball team at Colorado School of Mines
By Connor Clement
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s softball coach for the last 6 years, has resigned from the position for another opportunity.

Mike Coutts has accepted the same position with Colorado School of Mines, a Division II program in Golden Colorado.

Coutts will rejoin his wife Lynn in the Centennial, where she has worked as an athletic administrator for the University of Denver since 2019.

They worked together at UMaine for years.

Coutts won the Maine softball program’s first conference championship in 12 years in his first season as head coach in 2016.

Coutts told TV5 that Assistant Coach Jordan Fitzpatrick will be named interim head coach.

UMaine’s athletic department says an official announcement on his permanent replacement will be coming soon.

