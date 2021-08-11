Two new neighboring Skowhegan businesses are a perfect match

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Two businesses in Skowhegan that opened this year have found success by supporting each other and more small businesses around the state.

”Skowhegan is so welcoming.”

Kylie Brown opened Thrifty Chic Boutique and Consignment on Water Street in Skowhegan in April.

”I decided on a whim that I was going to do this. 42 staff members, nurses, staff members from the Alfond Cancer Center emptied their closets and got me started.”

She was excited to move in to the historic building which had been vacant for many years.

”It’s not like your basic thrift shop. It’s got some funky vibes to it.”

She says things have been going great. She even helped connect another new business with the remaining empty half of the building. Billie Clark and her daughter, Samantha Hilton, opened their business just last week.

”My mom fell in love with the building.” says Samantha.

Last Thursday they held a ribbon cutting for the wine bar ‘Unwined’

”The small businesses in town have all been very welcoming.” says Billie. “The town government, the town manager, we got a letter from Susan Collins the other day. Everyone has been so supportive.”

They’re passing on that support by featuring Maine-made products.

”Other than our house wine, our house red and our prosseco, everything else is Maine made.” says Billie.

”Our cheese comes right from across the road.” adds her daughter.

”Crackers that are made from grains right here in town.” Billie continues. “We have deserts, offerings from the bakery right down the street.”

”That’s kind of like our main thing. Being a small business, also supporting other small businesses, especially during this time. I think it’s really important.”

The mother-daughter team is hoping to attract customers with the relaxed atmosphere.

”Really nailed it with that.” says Billie. “I’ve had repeat customers that have been in here almost every day.”

”Kylie has been super supportive.” says Samantha. “She sends people our way, we send people her way. Shopping and wine. You can’t get any better than that.”

”I love people, so come say hi.” laughs Kylie. “You don’t have to buy a thing! Come visit me.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.