Advertisement

Thomas College announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Thomas College
Thomas College(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College has announced it is reversing course and will now require a COVID-19 vaccination for all in-person students, faculty, and staff.

The school had said last month vaccines would be recommended but not mandated.

College officials say the new policy was decided upon after consulting with their Board of Trustees, the Maine CDC, and MaineGeneral.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts

Latest News

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave’ doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit
Darcie McElwee
Longtime prosecutor tapped to be new Maine U.S. attorney
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills ‘strongly considering’ vaccine mandate for health care workers
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
213 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths