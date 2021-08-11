Thomas College announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College has announced it is reversing course and will now require a COVID-19 vaccination for all in-person students, faculty, and staff.

The school had said last month vaccines would be recommended but not mandated.

College officials say the new policy was decided upon after consulting with their Board of Trustees, the Maine CDC, and MaineGeneral.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.