SPCA of Hancock County holding spay and neuter clinic in September

SPCA of Hancock County
SPCA of Hancock County(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County is holding a three-day, low cost/ no cost spay and neuter clinic at the Elks Lodge in Ellsworth at the end of September for pet owners receiving assistance from the state, or whose incomes are below the poverty line.

The SPCA is working with Spay-Maine to provide “Help Fix Me” vouchers, allowing the clinic to be low or no cost.

The SPCA also received a grant from the Maine Community Foundation’s Belvedere Animal Welfare Fund to make the clinic possible.

“With that grant, we will have the ability to pay people’s co-pays for the ‘Help Fix Me’ vouchers, but also people who don’t qualify for the vouchers, we can use a sliding scale to help them pay for the surgeries, which are already lower cost than a private clinic,” said Nicole Rediker, SPCA of Hancock County shelter director.

For more information on the SPCA’s No cost-low cost spay and neuter clinic, visit the SPCA of Hancock County’s Facebook page

