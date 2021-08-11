Advertisement

Skowhegan State Fair kicks off tomorrow

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The 203rd Skowhegan State Fair begins tomorrow morning with the midway opening at 1 pm.

The first day of the fair is just a dollar admission with another dollar day on Tuesday.

Highlights include demolition derbies, truck pulls, racing, a circus, and of course, a midway and rides.

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic available during four days of the fair.

Last year’s fair was scaled down with mostly virtual events, so they’re expecting a bigger turnout than ever before.

”Every fair in New England so far that our carnival does tells me they’re up 40 to 50% over two years ago.” says Mel Blaisdell, Vice President of the fair.

The fair runs every day through the 21st.

You can find a full schedule of events at https://skowheganstatefair.com/

