Advertisement

Rocket the lost dog found in Orono

Rocket was found safe inside a trap
Rocket was found safe inside a trap(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Animal Control had been searching for Rocket, the lost dog, for almost a month.

Now, we share a very happy update - Rocket has been found!

Jason and Jesse Ramos of Bangor had seen Rocket on their cameras, matched him to online photos, and ultimately found him in their bear trap today.

After alerting animal control, they took him to the Bangor Humane Society.

Rocket is in good shape, and is resting until his family comes to pick him up.

For the Ramos family... it’s the greatest gift to give.

“It was truly a miracle,” Jason Ramos said. “It really was. I couldn’t have planned any better for this to have worked out the way it did.”

“It’s returning a family member,” Jesse Ramos said. “The pet’s no different than another person. It’s a great thing to have.”

“We’re just going to take good care of him,” said Animal Control Officer Trisha Bruen. “He’s at the shelter. He’s going to get lots of love, quality care, maybe even a grooming.”

The Parker family lives about 28 hours away in Arkansas. They had previously taken the drive to Bangor twice to try and find Rocket, but they’ll happily make that long trip a third time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
The hospital has tested everyone who works in the emergency department as a precaution and is...
Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Mills considering coronavirus vaccine mandate for heath care workers.
Maine might mandate COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
Live music and free food were among the highlights.
Chapin Park Block Party returns to Bangor
FEMA will be testing it's national Emergency Alert Systems Tomorrow
FEMA to test national emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon
The Holden Police Department is raising money with a few raffles that any Bruins fan would love...
Holden Police Department raffling off Bruins souvenirs for fundraiser