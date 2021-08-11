Rocket the lost dog found in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Animal Control had been searching for Rocket, the lost dog, for almost a month.

Now, we share a very happy update - Rocket has been found!

Jason and Jesse Ramos of Bangor had seen Rocket on their cameras, matched him to online photos, and ultimately found him in their bear trap today.

After alerting animal control, they took him to the Bangor Humane Society.

Rocket is in good shape, and is resting until his family comes to pick him up.

For the Ramos family... it’s the greatest gift to give.

“It was truly a miracle,” Jason Ramos said. “It really was. I couldn’t have planned any better for this to have worked out the way it did.”

“It’s returning a family member,” Jesse Ramos said. “The pet’s no different than another person. It’s a great thing to have.”

“We’re just going to take good care of him,” said Animal Control Officer Trisha Bruen. “He’s at the shelter. He’s going to get lots of love, quality care, maybe even a grooming.”

The Parker family lives about 28 hours away in Arkansas. They had previously taken the drive to Bangor twice to try and find Rocket, but they’ll happily make that long trip a third time.

