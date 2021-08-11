Recreational cannabis sales in July smash previous months

PORTLAND, Maine - Retailers in Maine sold $9.4 million in adult-use cannabis products in July, which is 45% more than the previous month.

The Portland Press Herald reported Monday that business owners credit the boom to summer tourism, the July Fourth holiday, a larger array of products and falling prices.

Sales for recreational marijuana have increased each month since the market first opened in the state in October last year.

Also for the first time, July sales in recreational marijuana essentially matched sales of medical marijuana in the state.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy says it collected more than $943,000 in sales tax revenue in July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.