Missing no more: ‘Rocket’ to reunite with family soon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rocket the missing dog is missing no more.

We got word Tuesday night that after a month out in the wild, he had been captured.

“He was a little uncomfortable and gave a little bit of a growl. We sat there, and you talk to him. We gave him bottled water and food. He knew we were there to save him. It was meant to be,” said Jesse Ramos, captured Rocket.

Jesse and Jason Ramos are the ones who captured Rocket.

He had been missing for a month.

His owner, Tony Parker, suffered a stroke and crashed his big rig on the interstate in Bangor, and Rocket ran off. Parker is still recovering in a Portland hospital.

Recently, Jason and Jesse noticed a dog popping up on their game camera around a bear baiting station in the woods of Orono.

“As soon as we saw him on camera, he was nice and fuzzy, and you could tell it wasn’t a wild animal. Then once we saw the article on the news, we matched up the pictures and called the owner, and they knew that was the one,” Jason said.

“They changed their bait out because they had too much chocolate in there, so they started putting peanut butter cookies,” said Trisha Bruen, Bangor Animal Control.

That’s all it took. The next night they snagged him and passed on the good news.

“I got a call, he’s like, ‘we have him in the trap,’ and I was like, ’oh my God,’” said Chelsea Ramirez, Rocket’s owner.

“Oh, it is so exciting. My husband is thrilled,” said Christal Parker, Rocket’s owner.

Recently, the Rocket sightings had fallen off which had everyone involved getting worried.

“It was a little bit more nerve wracking because we had no sightings for so long. That was, it was very, was just hard to know,” Trisha said.

“Yeah, it was starting that way. Yes, we were starting to get very, very worried about not getting a call. But, oh it’s such a relief,” Christal said.

After his month on the run, Rocket was getting looked over Wednesday at the Bangor Humane Society.

“Well, you know, he’s, he’s nervous, and he’s a little thin, but other than that, he appears healthy, and, you know, I think he’ll be just fine. I think we will recover, no trouble,” Trisha said.

After going back and forth twice from Missouri over the last month, the plan is for the family to return next week.

“Hopefully, also get Rocket, get him groomed up a bit to go see our dad,” Chelsea said.

