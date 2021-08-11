Advertisement

Maine plans to transfer parcel of land back to Passamaquoddy

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEDDYBEMPS, Maine (AP) - The state of Maine plans to transfer ownership of a culturally significant parcel of land back to the Passamaquoddy tribe.

The land is a 3.2-acre waterfront parcel located in the Washington County town of Meddybemps.

Members of the tribe refer to the land as N’tolonapemk, which means “our relatives’ place.”

Rena Newell of Sipayik, the state representative for the Passamaquoddy tribe, led a ceremony commemorating the return of the land to the tribe earlier this month.

