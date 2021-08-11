Advertisement

Maine might mandate COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

Gov. Mills considering coronavirus vaccine mandate for heath care workers.
Gov. Mills considering coronavirus vaccine mandate for heath care workers.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The administration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills might mandate coronavirus vaccines for health care workers as hospitals in the state deal with outbreaks.

The Portland Press Herald reports the spokesperson for Mills, a Democrat, said the governor is “seriously considering” the requirement.

Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast have both reported outbreaks of coronavirus among staff in recent days.

Also Tuesday, health authorities said the average daily load of new coronavirus cases was more than twice the number from two weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High School principal charged with OUI, placed on leave
One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
The hospital has tested everyone who works in the emergency department as a precaution and is...
Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Rocket was found safe inside a trap
Rocket the lost dog found in Orono
Live music and free food were among the highlights.
Chapin Park Block Party returns to Bangor
FEMA will be testing it's national Emergency Alert Systems Tomorrow
FEMA to test national emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon
The Holden Police Department is raising money with a few raffles that any Bruins fan would love...
Holden Police Department raffling off Bruins souvenirs for fundraiser