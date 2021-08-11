Maine Maritime Cadets return home from training cruise as school’s program returns to normal

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of cadets from Maine Maritime Academy returned Wednesday after a more than month long cruise to train for life on a ship.

“My heart’s beating out of my chest right now. I just want to give him a hug, see his face, and tell him I love him. This 37 days has really felt like a lifetime,“ said Adrienne Pelkey whose son is returning home.

“It’s very emotional I’m sure standing here and seeing your family lined up and waiting. I see people with flowers and all that fun stuff,” said Korey Deboth, MMA Class of 2021.

This cruise is a key piece to the education and experience cadets receive at Maine Maritime Academy.

“A requirement of the cadet’s licensing is that they have sea time, and last year, we had to cancel our cruise,” said the School’s President, Bill Brennan.

So this year is a return to normalcy.

Students who recently graduated just finished their delayed cruise a few months ago.

“It was kind of a relief to actually make it on the ship and see the lines drop and be able to actually go out, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to get off the ship, so we were able to focus a lot on what we’re here for which is the training,” said Deboth.

Students ventured as far as the Caribbean, wearing masks whenever inside the ship but still applying all they have learned.

“It’s a practical application of what they’re learning in the classroom and in the simulators and in the laboratories. They’re navigating the ship, they’re running the engine room, they’re really putting into practice what they’re learning on shore. Without that practical hands on experience, they wouldn’t have the skills necessary to prepare them to pursue their careers,” said Brennan.

