Advertisement

Maine affordable housing panel to begin its work this week

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A commission in Maine that is tasked with addressing the barriers to affordable housing in the state is set to begin its work this week.

The commission, which will study zoning and land use restrictions as a way to increase housing opportunities, holds its first meeting on Thursday.

Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau proposed the creation of the commission with a bill that passed this year.

Fecteau, who is also one of the chairs of the commission along with Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, said the panel is necessary because Maine is facing an affordable housing crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts

Latest News

Thomas College
Thomas College announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave’ doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit
Darcie McElwee
Longtime prosecutor tapped to be new Maine U.S. attorney
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills ‘strongly considering’ vaccine mandate for health care workers