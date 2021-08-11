Advertisement

Longtime prosecutor tapped to be new Maine U.S. attorney

Darcie McElwee
Darcie McElwee
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A longtime federal prosecutor in Maine has been nominated to become the new U.S. attorney for the state.

President Joe Biden has nominated Darcie McElwee to replace Halsey Frank, who resigned in February.

McElwee has been a federal prosecutor since 2002.

The four members of the Maine congressional delegation all came out in support of McElwee’s nomination on Tuesday.

