Legislative panel directing watchdog agency to continue investigation into state’s child protection system

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A legislative panel is directing its watchdog agency to continue to investigate issues within the state’s child protection system.

It comes after the deaths of four young children in Maine in June.

In three of those cases, the parents are facing criminal charges - including the mother of 3-year-old Maddox Williams from Stockton Springs.

With a unanimous vote, the Government Oversight Committee the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability has until fall of 2022 to submit a final report on the child welfare system.

An initial report will be due in January.

In June, Maine DHHS asked Casey Family Programs to assist with the investigation of the deaths and to look at existing child safety policies.

They’re a national leader in improving child safety and the wellbeing of children.

Senators noted there is urgency to getting a review done so changes could be proposed before the legislature convenes next year.

Senator Jeff Timberlake considers this to be the most important issue in Maine right now.

“I think that I would take everything in my resources to make sure that I was moving this forward as fast as I could and I would put sweeping the floor, and doing what other cleanup work that needed to be done to the back until we got the problem of dire instance done,” said Timberlake.

At their July 14th meeting, the Deputy Attorney General told the committee it could be 18 to 24 months before they can prosecute the child death cases from June.

Senator Bill Diamond noted Wednesday that could be a hindrance for the committee and the people of Maine.

”I would suggest that maybe part of the review would be, what are the possibilities of prioritizing child homicides, children who are in HHS care, and moving them up closer to the top. I think that could be done because waiting two years to hear what happened to Maddox Williams and all the prosecution and all the results of that prosecution, that really, I think, is not acceptable,” said Diamond.

However, lawmakers have said more scrutiny is needed and urged a review be completed before the legislature convenes next year.

The legislative committee will meet again in September.

