Judge vacates lease, jeopardizes transmission corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine judge has vacated a lease of public land to Central Maine Power Co. for a 1-mile section of a planned 145-mile transmission corridor that could jeopardize the entire project.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy ruled Tuesday that the agreement to lease the land was invalid because public land officials failed to make a required finding that the lease would result in no reduction or substantial alteration to the public lands.

The Portland Press Herald reports that opponents of the corridor sued to object to the state’s lease to Central Maine Power of the publicly owned land in West Forks and Johnson Mountain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.