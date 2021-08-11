Advertisement

Judge vacates lease, jeopardizes transmission corridor

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine judge has vacated a lease of public land to Central Maine Power Co. for a 1-mile section of a planned 145-mile transmission corridor that could jeopardize the entire project.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy ruled Tuesday that the agreement to lease the land was invalid because public land officials failed to make a required finding that the lease would result in no reduction or substantial alteration to the public lands.

The Portland Press Herald reports that opponents of the corridor sued to object to the state’s lease to Central Maine Power of the publicly owned land in West Forks and Johnson Mountain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts

Latest News

Ava Burke
Bangor 10-year-old collects backpacks for kids
Bangor cooling areas
Bangor Parks & Rec setting up cooling area at the waterfront
Annual Carol Dyer Luminaria lighting
20th anniversary of Carol Dyer Luminaria lighting in Bar Harbor
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
Hospital supporter to match ‘Building on a Promise’ campaign donations