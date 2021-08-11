Advertisement

Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from northern Maine mountain

Game Wardens say they were notified that a hiker had broken his leg just after 4:00 p.m.
Game Wardens say they were notified that a hiker had broken his leg just after 4:00 p.m.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CHASE, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Rangers, other first responders and volunteers helped rescue an injured hiker from a northern Maine mountain.

Game wardens said they were notified just before 4 p.m. Monday that a hiker fell while hiking Mount Chase in Penobscot County and likely broke their leg.

Four game wardens hiked the mountain and met with first responders who were tending to the hiker.

Officials said due to the steep and narrow trail, along with the hiker’s condition, a Maine Forest Service helicopter crew was called to lift the hiker off the mountain.

Crews used a chainsaw to clear a small opening for the helicopter to lower a forest ranger and paramedic.

Once the hiker was secured, all three were airlifted from the mountain and flown to a nearby gravel pit where the hiker was taken by ambulance to a Houlton hospital, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School accused of sexual assault

Latest News

The land is a 3.2-acre waterfront parcel located in the Washington County town of Meddybemps.
Maine plans to transfer parcel of land back to Passamaquoddy
Gov. Mills considering coronavirus vaccine mandate for heath care workers.
Maine might mandate COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
Rocket was found safe inside a trap
Rocket the lost dog found in Orono
Live music and free food were among the highlights.
Chapin Park Block Party returns to Bangor