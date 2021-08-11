Advertisement

Hospital supporter to match ‘Building on a Promise’ campaign donations

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 11, 2021
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth has kicked off a campaign to renovate and refresh key inpatient spaces.

The ‘Building on a Promise’ campaign is a $4.5 million project that will include a new, state-of-the art OBGYN center, as well as renovations to patient rooms, increasing the availability of private rooms.

Long-time hospital supporter Edith Dixon is challenging the community to donate to the campaign, pledging a matching gift up to $1 million.

“We’re very fortunate to have the support of Mrs. Edith Dixon and the Dixon family. She’ll match every donation from individuals, corporations, foundations, businesses, if those gifts are made by Dec. 31, 2021,” said Ruth Calas, Maine Coast Hospital director of philanthropy.

“If COVID showed us anything, it’s the need to have rooms so that people can have privacy so that people can get healing and not spread the disease. Many of our rooms are not private, so it was the right time to do it,” said John Ronan, Maine Coast Hospital president.

To make a donation to the ‘Building on a promise campaign, go to https://northernlighthealth.org/MaineCoastPromise

