Holden Police Department raffling off Bruins souvenirs for fundraiser

The Holden Police Department is raising money with a few raffles that any Bruins fan would love to have.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is raising money with a few raffles that any Bruins fan would love to have.

The police department is auctioning off a jersey signed by every Boston Bruins member. You can bid for this item on eBay.

They’re also running a promotion at the police department, where for $1, you can get a container of hand sanitizer, plus the chance to win Bruins swag and memorabilia.

Proceeds will go towards Camp CaPella and the Travis Mills Foundation. No matter which route you choose, officials say it’s a win-win.

“It’s a two part thing,” Police Chief Chris Greeley said. “We have a group of items that we’re raffling off here at the police department, and then the jersey itself from the Boston Bruins can be bid on on eBay. And this is a no-lose proposition. You come into the police department, we say hello, you get a thing of hand sanitizer, and you might win a collection of Bruins stuff with some Maine connections. It’s kind of fun!”

Greeley is hoping to raise between $500 and $1000 from the jersey auction.

