Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
Maine CDC investigating 10 COVID-19 outbreaks, two at hospitals
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Medicine and health care.
World Health Organization to test 3 drugs for use against coronavirus
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border
A neighbor describes his reaction after a Santa Barbara, California father suspected of killing...
Neighbor reacts to dad accused of killing kids in Mexico
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace