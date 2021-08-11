Advertisement

Gov. Mills ‘strongly considering’ vaccine mandate for health care workers

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills is “strongly considering” a vaccination mandate for all health care workers in Maine, according to spokesperson Lindsay Crete.

“It is crucial that health care workers and all eligible Maine people be vaccinated. Health care workers perform a critical role in protecting the health of Maine people and should take every precaution against this dangerous virus, especially given the highly transmissible Delta variant,” Crete said in a statement.

The governor’s office says a decision is expected in the coming days. Right now, the governor is discussing the possibility of a mandate with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Crete said the move is, “a measure which is supported by the Maine Hospital Association and the American Medical Association.”

This comes one day after Maine Medical Center announced the Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak in the hospital’s emergency department. The hospital said Tuesday one additional staff member tested positive, resulting in 10 cases of the virus among emergency department staff.

Maine Medical Center also said they’re monitoring four additional cases of COVID-19 on a medical floor unrelated to the emergency department outbreak.

The hospital said so far no patients exposed to the virus have tested positive.

