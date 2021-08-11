Former UMaine star Millan going pro in Spain
Millan has signed a one-year deal with CB Gran Canaria of la Liga Femenina in Spain’s professional female league.
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine Women’s Basketball standout Blanca Millan is set to embark on her pro career.
Millan got a taste of professional basketball at the highest level this past spring.
She was invited to a training camp with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.
The two-time America East player of the year is expected to join her new team in just a few days.
