Former UMaine star Millan going pro in Spain

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine Women’s Basketball standout Blanca Millan is set to embark on her pro career.

Millan has signed a one-year deal with CB Gran Canaria of la Liga Femenina in Spain’s professional female league.

Millan got a taste of professional basketball at the highest level this past spring.

She was invited to a training camp with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.

The two-time America East player of the year is expected to join her new team in just a few days.

