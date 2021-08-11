FEMA to test national emergency alert system Wednesday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be testing its national emergency alert systems Wednesday afternoon.

But don’t be alarmed -- the agency said it’s just part of regular testing.

FEMA says the test has been planned for more than a year.

Tomorrow at 2:20 p-m the emergency alert test will be sent to televisions and radios. It will last about one full minute.

“It’s a system that we don’t intend to use often, so that when you hear it, we want you to really pay attention because it’s an extreme incident that people need to act right now,” says Darren Woods, Director of Aroostook County EMA.

A wireless alert will also be sent to those who’ve opted in on their phones to receive test messages.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.