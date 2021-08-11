Advertisement

Fagnano and Miller hope to build off of last year’s success for Black Bears

“Their connection is always growing, and when I look at their play, I think it reflects their preparation off the field.”
Joe Fagnano takes a snap in a passing drill as wideout Andre Miller lines up on the outside
Joe Fagnano takes a snap in a passing drill as wideout Andre Miller lines up on the outside(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s offense is anticipating a productive season in 2021.

The team’s top connection from a season ago is looking to build on their success.

”Their connection is always growing, and when I look at their play, I think it reflects their preparation off the field,” said Head Coach Nick Charlton.

Andre Miller is coming off an impressive season.

The Preseason All CAA selection totaled 21 catches for 348 yards, and 6 touchdown catches, all team highs.

Miller is excited to build off his spring season totals, with his quarterback Joe Fagnan back under center.

“It’s pretty easy when you have a quarterback like that, he makes my job pretty easy,” Andre Miller said.

The Junior Fagnano ranked second in the CAA at 198 passing yards per game in the spring.

Like Miller, he’s looking forward to building on the two’s success.

“When you’ve got a guy like that who sometimes draws two guys, then that opens up for other receivers, so when you’re thinking I need an outlet here, Dre can be that guy,” said Joe Fagnano.

“The two of them work very very hard to get things right on the field in terms of timing, understanding our assignments, things like that, and then the plays take care of themselves, so the expectations are high and that’s a good thing,” Coach Charlton added.

As the Black Bears recently named team captains, Miller was tabbed as one of five leaders for the second straight season.

“I’m more of a guy who leads by example, I go out and come out every day ready to work, and whatever we have on the menu I go out and attack it, and I try to be the best example I can for them, so when it’s their time when I’m gone, they have something they can look back on and bring with them, and bring the younger guys along with them as well,” Miller added.

Fagnano also named a team captain, says he’s humbled and honored to be appointed one of the team’s leaders.

“There are so many good guys that could’ve been selected, and there are, there’s five of us, and just to be in the thought process is awesome, and it’s a big honor for me,” Fagnano added.

Kickoff at home can’t come soon enough for the Black Bears who are a week into training camp.

“I can’t wait, man, this place is going to be packed I already know it is, it’s going to be a beautiful sight,” Miller said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after a car crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Face covering recommendation extended to 13 Maine counties
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Aug. 10, 2021
Maine CDC reports 369 new cases, no deaths
Three hospitalized after electric shock incident in campground pool
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after electrical incident at campground swimming pool
Bangor Police issue warning following false report.
Following false report, Bangor Police say beware social media posts

Latest News

CAA's new policy regarding COVID-19 for the 2021-22 football season
CAA’s new football policy: If a team cancels a game due to COVID, it’s considered a forfeit
Coutts will be the head coach of the softball team at Colorado School of Mines
UMaine softball coach Mike Coutts leaving program for same position at Colorado School of Mines
Millan is going pro
Former UMaine star Millan going pro in Spain
13th Wayne's Wiffle For A Wish to be played Saturday, August 21st.
Bangor Wiffle ball tournament looking to add more teams to raise more money for children in need