Fagnano and Miller hope to build off of last year’s success for Black Bears

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s offense is anticipating a productive season in 2021.

The team’s top connection from a season ago is looking to build on their success.

”Their connection is always growing, and when I look at their play, I think it reflects their preparation off the field,” said Head Coach Nick Charlton.

Andre Miller is coming off an impressive season.

The Preseason All CAA selection totaled 21 catches for 348 yards, and 6 touchdown catches, all team highs.

Miller is excited to build off his spring season totals, with his quarterback Joe Fagnan back under center.

“It’s pretty easy when you have a quarterback like that, he makes my job pretty easy,” Andre Miller said.

The Junior Fagnano ranked second in the CAA at 198 passing yards per game in the spring.

Like Miller, he’s looking forward to building on the two’s success.

“When you’ve got a guy like that who sometimes draws two guys, then that opens up for other receivers, so when you’re thinking I need an outlet here, Dre can be that guy,” said Joe Fagnano.

“The two of them work very very hard to get things right on the field in terms of timing, understanding our assignments, things like that, and then the plays take care of themselves, so the expectations are high and that’s a good thing,” Coach Charlton added.

As the Black Bears recently named team captains, Miller was tabbed as one of five leaders for the second straight season.

“I’m more of a guy who leads by example, I go out and come out every day ready to work, and whatever we have on the menu I go out and attack it, and I try to be the best example I can for them, so when it’s their time when I’m gone, they have something they can look back on and bring with them, and bring the younger guys along with them as well,” Miller added.

Fagnano also named a team captain, says he’s humbled and honored to be appointed one of the team’s leaders.

“There are so many good guys that could’ve been selected, and there are, there’s five of us, and just to be in the thought process is awesome, and it’s a big honor for me,” Fagnano added.

Kickoff at home can’t come soon enough for the Black Bears who are a week into training camp.

“I can’t wait, man, this place is going to be packed I already know it is, it’s going to be a beautiful sight,” Miller said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.