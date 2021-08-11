Dangerous Heat & Humidity On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy this afternoon thanks to a southerly breeze bringing in some low-level moisture off the ocean. As a result, temperatures will only reach the 70s for highs this afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening as an upper-level disturbance moves in, with the best chance being over northern and western parts of the state. Expect a very humid afternoon too with dew points in the mid-60s to near 70°. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will quiet down later this evening as the disturbance moves to our east. Plan on more low clouds and areas of fog for the nighttime tonight. Fog may be dense in spots so use caution if you have travel plans tonight or early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-60s to near 70° tonight.

Thursday will start off with low clouds and areas of fog but give way to brightening skies as the morning progresses thanks to more of southwest wind which will help to dry out some of the low-level moisture. Skies are expected to turn partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. The southwest wind will usher a hot and humid air mass into the region. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s to low 90s inland with dewpoints expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s on average. The combination of the heat and humidity will result in heat index values feeling like it’s in the mid-90s to near 100° for areas away from the coastline. For that reason, we have issued a FIRST ALERT for Thursday due to the dangerous heat expected. Coastal areas will be cooler due to the breeze off the water with highs likely reaching the low 80s for many coastal locales. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening too. Friday will be a repeat performance and therefore, another FIRST ALERT DAY, with some low clouds and areas of fog possible to start the day then brightening skies as the morning wears on leading to a hot and humid afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon as well. Highs will top off in the mid-80s to low 90s inland and low 80s along the coast. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again resulting in high heat index values feeling like it’s in the mid-90s to near 100° for inland locales.

The combination of high temperatures in the mid-80s to low 90s and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s will make it feel like it's in the in the mid-90s to near 100° in many locales away from the coast Thursday. Be careful if you have outdoor plans. Stay cool as best you can and stay plenty hydrated. (WABI)

A cold front will cross the state during the day Saturday. The front will bring us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will still be a very warm and humid day but not as hot as the previous days thanks to more cloud cover and the showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Once the front clears the state later Saturday, the wind will shift to the west/northwest and usher a cooler and less humid air mass into the region for the second half of the weekend. High pressure will build into the area for Sunday bringing us a beautiful day. We’ll see sunshine, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. Highs on Sunday will top off in the 70s to near 80°.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening especially over northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 70s. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows between 65°-70°. Light south wind.

Thursday: Low clouds and areas of fog early will give way to brightening skies, hot and humid conditions. Slight chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs between 86°-93° inland, low 80s along the coast. Heat index values in the mid-90s to near 100° likely away from the coast. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Low clouds and areas of fog early will give way to brightening skies, hot and humid conditions. Slight chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs between 85°-93° inland, low 80s along the coast. Heat index values will again be in the mid-90s to near 100° away from the coast.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

