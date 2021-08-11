Dangerous Heat & Humidity Through Friday. Wildfire Smoke Also Returns To The Region.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low clouds & fog will continue to remain in place for the rest of the evening. A few showers & storms will be possible across parts of northern & western Maine. Lows will drop into the 60s & low 70s. Wildfire smoke from out west will stream into the region especially for southern & coastal locations tonight into Thursday. This will impact air quality throughout the day on Thursday before conditions improve Sunday night.

Impacts to air quality expected along the coastline on Thursday due to wildfire smoke. (WABI)

The Marine layer will clear out pretty quickly on Thursday as winds turn more out of the southwest. The added sunshine along with an upper-level ridge building in will bring a hot & humid day across the region. Dew points will be in the low 70s & highs will reach into the low 90s for Inland areas. This will result in heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Coastal areas will be cooler thanks to a sea breeze with highs in the low to mid 80s and will feel like the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon hours again across parts of western & northern Maine.

Dangerous heat & humidity expected Thursday. (WABI)

Some patchy fog along the coastline for Friday morning. This will not last long as all the sunshine will help to burn it off pretty quick. Rest of the day will be hot & humid with highs that will be slightly warmer than Thursday. Inland areas again headed for the low 90s with coastal areas in the 80s. The humidity will not be as high, but still expect dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. This will result in heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

Another Hot & Humid Day, Will Feel Like The Low To Mid 90s. (WABI)

Because of the dangerous heat & humidity for Thursday & Friday, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for inland locales.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring showers & thunderstorms along with helping to break the heat & humidity. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the 70s & 80s along with dew points in the 60s.

Relief from the heat & humidity arrives on Sunday as an area of high pressure builds in. This will stay in place through the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog especially along the coast. Lows in the upper 60s & low 70s with a south wind around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Hot & humid conditions. Inland highs will be well into the 80s and even approaching 90°. Heat indices with be in the low 90s. Scattered showers & storms possible during the afternoon. Slightly cooler & less humid closer to the coast. SW wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Hot & humid conditions continue. Inland highs will be well into the 80s and even approaching 90°. Heat indices with be in the low 90s. Isolated showers & storms possible during the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Not as hot or as humid. Cold front will generate showers & storms especially in the morning. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Relief from the humidity. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s.

