Chapin Park Block Party returns to Bangor

Live music and free food were among the highlights.
Live music and free food were among the highlights.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 27th annual Chapin Park Block Party returned Tuesday for a fun night of free family entertainment.

The town favorite event was canceled last year, but was back in full force. There was free food, clowns and games for kids, and the highlight of the night was the Bangor Band’s signature concert.

Attendance was strong, which longtime drummer Bill Miller says is good for the band’s performance.

“We missed playing for a whole year, and this is a highlight of our summer,” Miller said. “And we’re thrilled with the audience that’s here tonight. The bigger the crowd, the better we play.”

You can still catch the Bangor Band one more time this summer - their summer season finale is Tuesday, August 17 at the Bangor Waterfront.

